PARSIQ Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.68 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003214 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $130.18 million and $5.68 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00094272 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011953 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,304,312 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.