Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 167,266 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PE. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 316.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $95,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PE. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

PE opened at $16.93 on Friday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

