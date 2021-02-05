Particl One Day Volume Tops $27,978.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Particl has a total market cap of $7.82 million and $27,978.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,759,239 coins and its circulating supply is 9,724,060 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

