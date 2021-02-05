Particl (PART) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,582.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Particl has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and $36,582.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017521 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,758,902 coins and its circulating supply is 9,723,754 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

