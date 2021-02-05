Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

PGPHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Partners Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PGPHF opened at $1,243.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $535.00 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,195.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,042.88.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

