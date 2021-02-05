Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.45

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 95890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

The firm has a market cap of $933.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,118.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,432.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,035,912 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

