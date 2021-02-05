Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) vs. Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Critical Contrast

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) and Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Invacare and Pathfinder Cell Therapy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invacare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invacare currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.03%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Volatility and Risk

Invacare has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.7% of Invacare shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invacare and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invacare $927.96 million 0.37 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -9.50 Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invacare.

Profitability

This table compares Invacare and Pathfinder Cell Therapy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07% Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invacare beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments. It offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products. The company also provides lifestyle products, including pressure relieving overlays and mattress systems under the Invacare Softform and microAIR brands; safe resident handling products; residential care and home beds and bed accessories, and manual wheelchairs under the Invacare brand name; and personal care products. In addition, the company offers respiratory therapy products comprising stationary oxygen concentrators under the Platinum and Perfecto2 brands; portable oxygen concentrators; and Invacare HomeFill oxygen systems. Further, it sells and distributes healthcare furnishings consisting of long-term care beds, case goods, safe patient handling equipment, and other equipment and accessories for long-term care customers. It sells its products primarily to home medical equipment providers through retail and e-commerce channels, as well as to residential care operators, distributors, and government health service customers through its sales force, independent manufacturers' representatives, and distributors. Invacare Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Elyria, Ohio.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

