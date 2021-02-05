Patientory Market Cap Hits $901,789.26 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Patientory token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $901,789.26 and $6,375.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01360038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,768.18 or 0.07360183 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006336 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00017835 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.