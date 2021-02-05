Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.08

Patria Investments Ltd (NYSE:PAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 10005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

About Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

