Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.63

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $10.85. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 263 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Patriot National Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,166 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Patriot National Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

