Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Patron has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $713,036.57 and approximately $5,946.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.08 or 0.01353321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,776.14 or 0.07365565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00060342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006457 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

