PAX Gold Price Hits $1,824.81 (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $114.31 million and $8.13 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,824.81 or 0.04866967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.01373540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.12 or 0.07473562 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 62,644 coins. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

