Paxos Standard Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $244.98 million and $142.37 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.79 or 0.00145854 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 coins and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

