PAYCENT Price Up 33% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market cap of $183,630.16 and approximately $13.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00069689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01364192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.49 or 0.06742188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006472 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00017887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About PAYCENT

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

