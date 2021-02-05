Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 49,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $4,520,790.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,056.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,425 shares of company stock worth $26,144,951 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

