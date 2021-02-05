Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,761,000 after purchasing an additional 345,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 305,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 251,824 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $40,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $428.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,242,050 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

