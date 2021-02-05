Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $240.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

PCTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Paylocity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Paylocity stock opened at $213.06 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $218.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.55, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,082,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.53, for a total transaction of $724,803.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,684.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,035 shares of company stock worth $72,957,666. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

