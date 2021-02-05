PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 116.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 7.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after buying an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.99. 248,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $274.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

