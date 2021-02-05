PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.50. 305,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average of $207.07. The firm has a market cap of $314.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

