PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.20. The stock had a trading volume of 203,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,611,737. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.07. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $274.94. The stock has a market cap of $311.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Truist raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.88.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

