PEAKDEFI Tops 24-Hour Volume of $178,849.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. In the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $20.42 million and $178,849.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.52 or 0.01321736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.41 or 0.06851596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

