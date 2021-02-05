Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.35

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.74 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75.

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) Company Profile (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

