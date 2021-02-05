Peercoin (PPC) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and approximately $61,831.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00391435 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,756,736 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

