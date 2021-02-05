Peercoin Price Tops $0.42 on Top Exchanges (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Peercoin has a market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $66,878.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001581 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00358450 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,757,506 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

