Peerplays (PPY) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $735,464.25 and $61,934.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00051380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00166962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00063837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00076759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00229562 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00042671 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.