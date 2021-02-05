Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Holdings Reduced by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $2,043,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock valued at $88,828,059 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.38.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $157.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,250.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.