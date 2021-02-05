Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $165.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PTON. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.76.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $157.53 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,250.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total value of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,828,059. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 168.3% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

