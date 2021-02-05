Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1642 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 111.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.8%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.