Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.91

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $14.80. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $14.80, with a volume of 853,824 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41. The firm has a market cap of £206.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73.

About Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

