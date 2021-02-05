Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) (LON:PDG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.26. Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 475,769 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £205.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.41.

Pendragon PLC (PDG.L) Company Profile (LON:PDG)

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, Leasing, and US Motor. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

