PENG (PENG) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. PENG has a total market cap of $293,563.51 and $33.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.56 or 0.00938584 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020669 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About PENG

PENG (PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,448,415,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,814,947,279 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

