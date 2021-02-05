PENG Price Tops $0.0000 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PENG has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a total market cap of $308,209.80 and approximately $35.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00678907 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014767 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000882 BTC.

About PENG

PENG (CRYPTO:PENG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PENG’s total supply is 10,448,877,634 coins and its circulating supply is 7,815,409,271 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PENG Coin is a cryptocurrency that aims to make charitable transactions more sustainable and cost-effective. By utilizing the safety, decentralization, and convenience that blockchain infrastructure provides, PENG Coin ensures donations go directly to the actual causes rather than through middlemen. PENG Coin integrates features from several other cryptocurrencies, as it is built on PIVX, DASH & DigiByte source code to provide a built-in governance system, a masternode network, low-to-zero costs and fast block times. PENG Coin incentivizes the network through a sustainable Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm with sensible block rewards. “

Buying and Selling PENG

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

