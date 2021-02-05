Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.47. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.21.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded up $10.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.91. 5,473,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

