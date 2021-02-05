Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PENN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $69.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total transaction of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,781.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

