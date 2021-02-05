Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.
PENN stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,786. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.
In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.
