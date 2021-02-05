Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

PENN stock traded up $10.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,786. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.51.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

