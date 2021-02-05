Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $0.58. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVAC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 431,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Penn Virginia has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

