Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.00

Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 36369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.35).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.33. The stock has a market cap of £18.08 million and a P/E ratio of -14.72.

About Pennpetro Energy Plc (PPP.L) (LON:PPP)

Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in the onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases on 2,500 acres of land and proven oil condensates located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.

