PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) declared a dividend on Friday, February 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $64.53. 1,074,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $669,674.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,215 shares of company stock worth $12,964,933. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

