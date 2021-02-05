PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,215 shares of company stock valued at $12,964,933. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

