PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.
NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.22.
A number of brokerages have commented on PFSI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
