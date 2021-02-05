Penry W. Price Sells 12,632 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.87. 1,305,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,687. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.63.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,918,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 127.8% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

