Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Up 5.8%

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $259.96 and last traded at $259.37. Approximately 314,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 723,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -960.63 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Penumbra news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total value of $25,599.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,269,418. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

