pEOS Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,262.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 110.2% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $712,503.15 and approximately $6,262.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00179337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068861 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00082813 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00236984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00046600 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

pEOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

