PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PEP stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.