Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Performance Food Group worth $111,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $299,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $233,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,882 shares of company stock valued at $713,981 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.