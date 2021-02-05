Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.61

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.61 and last traded at $20.43, with a volume of 3541170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Perion Network from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti raised their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

