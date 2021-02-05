Perlin (PERL) Trading 47.9% Higher This Week

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, Perlin has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One Perlin coin can now be bought for $0.0561 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Perlin has a market capitalization of $27.12 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Perlin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00068591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.18 or 0.01355548 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.25 or 0.07172703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00020946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network . The official website for Perlin is perlin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.