Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $175.26 million and $9.91 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $8.04 or 0.00020515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00051603 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00160315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00064687 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00228809 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042678 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.