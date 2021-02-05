Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.90

Shares of Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.90 and traded as low as $2.40. Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 1,308,878 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

About Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

