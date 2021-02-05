Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) (CVE:VRY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.39. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 28 licenses totaling an area of 168,433 acres in 4 oil producing basins in Brazil. The company also has a net profits interest in a 2-million-acre concession in Paraguay.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (VRY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.