Phala.Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $47.97 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $47.97 million and $16.48 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000946 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00055532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00174151 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00069129 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00082647 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00239230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045901 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,591,919 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

Phala.Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

